 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 3/10: It is Thursday

Hopes crushed

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Happy Thursday to everyone except Rob Manfred. After two days of talks it seems like MLB and the MLBPA reached an agreement. But after the deadline. Which had been extended. And they’ll probably meet again. I don’t get it either. Dan Szymborski has some thoughts (below)...maybe it has to do with the space-time continuum. The Celtics are still hot, but they’re taking the day off of crushing the competition. In colder news (I’m sorry, the confusion about the deadline made me do this), the Bruins take the ice against the Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want, wish a happy birthday to the great Mike Timlin who is probably warming up in a bullpen right now, and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...