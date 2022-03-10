OTM Open Thread 3/10: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday to everyone except Rob Manfred. After two days of talks it seems like MLB and the MLBPA reached an agreement. But after the deadline. Which had been extended. And they’ll probably meet again. I don’t get it either. Dan Szymborski has some thoughts (below)...maybe it has to do with the space-time continuum. The Celtics are still hot, but they’re taking the day off of crushing the competition. In colder news (I’m sorry, the confusion about the deadline made me do this), the Bruins take the ice against the Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want, wish a happy birthday to the great Mike Timlin who is probably warming up in a bullpen right now, and be good to one another.

"Sorry, can't accept the offer."

"Isn't this what you wanted yesterday?"

"Yes, we'd still accept it."

"Then why aren't you?

"Well, see, it's past the deadline."

"But it's what you want!"

"It's the deadline was set."

"You can change it!"

"My hands are tied."

"It's your deadline!" https://t.co/IuPbMjiW0K — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) March 10, 2022