Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Nick Yorke, Freddie Freeman

The big issue in the CBA negotiations on Wednesday, which led to MLB cancelling even more games on top of the two series they’d already taken off the schedule, was the international draft. David Ortiz isn’t entirely against the idea, but he says it needs to be implemented carefully with the communities it will most effect in mind. (Jeff Passan; ESPN)

Chris Gasper looks at the owners behavior. (Christopher Gasper; Boston Globe)

In the initial batch of cancelled games, the Red Sox lost six home games, of course including Opening Day at Fenway. Sean McAdam asked Sam Kennedy about plans to appease those who bought tickets for the original Opening Day. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Mike Axisa looks at what we’re already losing with these early cancelled games. (Mike Axisa; CBS)

As all of this is going on, streaming services are still paying a whole lot for baseball, with Apple TV buying the rights to Friday games. It also makes the sport harder to watch, because of course it does. (Chad Finn; Boston.com)

In non-lockout news, Nick Yorke broke out in a big way at the plate in 2021, his first taste of pro ball. Now he’s looking to improve his defense. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Every team looks for value in free agency, but that shouldn’t come in the way of adding talent. Like, say, Freddie Freeman. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)