OTM Open Thread 3/1: It is Tuesday

Is today the day? The players and league seemed to have more momentum than ever before Monday night, working late into the night and extending the league-imposed deadline for the season to start on time until Tuesday evening at 5:00 PM ET. It’s not clear whether a deal will indeed come to fruition today, but there’s more optimism than there has been at any other point, so that counts for something. Meanwhile, the Celtics play the Hawks tonight at 7:30 PM ET while the Bruins have another late one, taking on the Ducks at 10:00 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.