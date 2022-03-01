Today in Red Sox History: March 1

Today in Red Sox history, we have a wild feat of birthdays, or lack thereof, as well as a franchise legend calling it a career.

Today in OTM

2021: Looking at the versatility and how Alex Cora can use it; As it turns out, the biggest reason for the versatility was to keep a short bench and lengthen the bullpen all year. It worked out.

2020: A post-Sale injury Opening Day roster prediction; A whole lot would change before the real Opening Day.

2017: MLB to keep an eye on David Price’s windup; I had forgotten about this, and of course nothing ever came of it.

2013: Old friend Matt Kory predicts Jackie Bradley Jr. will not make the Opening Day roster; He was wrong, but considering how that first taste of the majors went perhaps he should not have been.

Today in Red Sox History

2012: Jason Varitek announces his retirement; It was a big void left behind the plate, though Varitek of course remains with the organization in the dugout.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

There are no birthdays today of anyone who has ever played for the Red Sox, per Baseball-Reference. This fact blows my mind.

