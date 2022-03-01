Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Derek Jeter, Rob Manfred

We started to finally see some steps in the right direction with the lockout Monday night, but it has certainly taken a long time to get here and the sport has done some damage with the way this thing has played out. Pete Abraham tries to see who carries the most blame here. (Pete Abraham; Boston Globe)

Andy McCullough has a lot to say about the owners, who do not really care if people are able to watch baseball, and all of which he says is true. (Andy McCullough; The Athletic)

That we have already missed this much time is a bummer for a lot of people, but not many can top Northeastern baseball, who has now missed the last two games against the Red Sox down in Fort Myers. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Aside from the lockout, the big news in baseball was Derek Jeter stepping down from his executive role with the Miami Marlins. We have reaction from the Marlins fans. (Ely Sussman; Fish Stripes)

We have Yankee fan reaction as well. (Andrew Mearns; Pinstripe Alley)

David O’Brien talks to NESN’s Dave O’Brien, among other announcers, about what the future of broadcasts may look like. (David O’Brien; The Athletic)