Today in Red Sox History: February 9

There’s not a whole lot going on for February 9 in Red Sox history, except for one major thing. This one ought to be fun...

Today in OTM History

2021: Noah Song voted number six prospect; Here we are a year later and it’s still not really clear when he’ll rejoin the organization.

2020: The real Mookie Betts trade happens; After the original trade was nixed, I had the pleasure of writing this one up on my first day of a vacation out west. Good times!

2018: J.D. Martinez might have a better offer elsewhere; I actually don’t remember these negotiations being so tense.

2017: The first whispers of the extra inning rules; It was bad then and it’s bad now.

2013: Bryce Brentz shoots himself in the leg; And an eternal OTM meme was born.

Today in Red Sox History

2020: Mookie Betts is traded to the Dodgers along with David Price for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong; At this point we knew that Betts was out the door and heading to L.A. but the original deal had been nixed by the Red Sox. So this was a very annoying couple day period waiting for everything to be resolved. We don’t need to rehash the deal, but I will say I was relieved to just have it over.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 106th birthday to Tex Hughson, who was one of the better pitchers in all of baseball from 1942-’46, with a year of military service mixed in there, before injuries cut his career short.

Happy would-be 97th birthday to Vic Wertz, who only spent three years of his long career in Boston, but did get MVP votes with the Red Sox in 1960.

