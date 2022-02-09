OTM Open Thread 2/9: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! The owners are meeting most of this week for their normal quarterly meetings. We can only hope they’re preparing a better offer for the players. Make the season happen! The Bruins and Celtics are off today. There’s a ton of Olympic coverage, of course. And the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett is streaming!

It’s National Pizza Day so we celebrate in the traditional fashion. Don and Jerry really were something else.

Talk about what you want, have a slice or two of your favorite pizza, and be good to one another.