Daily Red Sox Links: Roberto Ramos, Rich Hill, Marty Walsh

While the lockout has stopped almost all movement around the league, teams can still make minor-league signings right now. That is how the Boston Red Sox have added Roberto Ramos to the organization. The first baseman has been playing in the KBO the last two years. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Once the lockout is over, of course, we are expecting bigger moves. John Tomase looks at some of the items on the to-do list for whenever things start back up again. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be much movement towards a resolution in this lockout. Rich Hill is just like us, in that he’s frustrated by what’s happening. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

If you’re hoping the scheduled start of spring training will speed things up, you may have to rethink that. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

Things look bad enough that former Boston mayor and current Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has offered to step in. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

We may be seeing more of Kevin Youkilis this summer. (Chad Finn; Boston Globe)