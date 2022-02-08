 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OTM Open Thread 2/8: It is Tuesday

A signing anniversary

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday! Secretary of Labor (and former Boston mayor) Marty Walsh has offered to look into the MLB/MLBPA negotiations. Maybe they’ll decide to reach an agreement before anyone takes an interest. The Pittsburgh Penguins (aka Fenway Sports Group hockey) are in town playing the Bruins at 7:00 PM ET. The Celtics are playing the Nets at 7:30 PM ET. On this day in 2011 the one, the only, Alfredo Aceves was signed, officially beginning his three year stay in Boston. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

