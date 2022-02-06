OTM Open Thread 2/6: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday everyone. Also, a happy would-be birthday to Babe Ruth. I hear there’s some Red Sox connection there. It’s not a football Sunday for the first time in a while (unless you count the Pro Bowl, which I emphatically do not), but the Celtics are in action as they look to stay hot against the Magic. Tip off for that one is at 6:00 PM ET. There’s also Olympic action tonight. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.