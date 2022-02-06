Daily Red Sox Links: Jarren Duran, Nick Pivetta, Pete Fatse

Whenever baseball’s lockout mercifully comes to an end and the transaction market picks back up, we know the outfield is all but certainly going to be a major point of focus for the Boston Red Sox. But looking out a little further, who is the future in center field? (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Meanwhile, the rotation looks pretty much set barring any surprises, and it’s a group full of wildcards. Perhaps none so wildcardy as Nick Pivetta, whose performance last season should buy him some time in this year’s rotation. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Sean McAdam expresses his frustrations with the status of the lockout and the two sides’ apparent inability to find compromises. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Pete Fatse is set for his first year as the Red Sox hitting coach in 2022. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Carlos Correa and Trevor Story are two of the biggest free agents to be on the board when the lockout ends. How long will it take them to sign? (Mike Axisa; CBS)