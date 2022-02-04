FanPost Friday: Creating a Fraken-Red Sox player

Folks, the more news that comes out regarding the lockout and the ongoing negoations between Major League Baseball and the Players Union, the more pessimistic I become about this season starting on time. There are a whole lot of reasons why that is, well, less than ideal, but among them is I am running out of things to talk about in this dead period! Won’t they please think of the poor site runners out there?!

Anyway, we’re getting a little weird with this week’s FanPost Friday because why not, right? We’re going to create a Fraken-Red Sox player this weekend. How it works is probably how you’d expect, as you are tasked with taking attributes from different players and piecing them together to form the perfect baseball. There are two catches I’m putting into the rules here, though. First, you have to have seen every player involved. So, presumably no one can be using anything with Cy Young, for example. The other thing is you can only use a player for one attribute. So no double-dipping on, say, Pedro Martinez or Mookie Betts.

Other than that, it’s open ended. Your creation can play wherever on the diamond you see fit. There are no rules for how many attributes you can use, or which specific ones you must use. It’s up to you to create the best Fraken player possible.

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.