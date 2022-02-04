Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Triston Casas, Fred Lynn

We keep getting deeper and deeper into the lockout, but things still don’t appear to be trending in the right direction. Thursday night it came out that the league was going to request a federal mediator, a move they also turned to in the 1994 strike. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

The most likely outcome here is that the players are not going to go along with the mediation plan, which would likely slow down the process. (Apparently that’s possible.) Whatever the players do, some think it’s a win-win either way for the owners. (Evan Drellich; The Athletic)

One would think the revenue sharing side of these negotiations would really only involve the owners, but it’s also something the players have a vested interest in. (Dayn Perry; CBS)

In non-lockout news, the Red Sox announced their minor-league coaching staff on Thursday. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

With the Winter Olympics getting under way this week, it’s worth looking back at the performance last year from Triston Casas and what it tells us about his prospects moving forward. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Ian Browne looks back at the best moments from Fred Lynn’s career. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

A fun exercise over at The Athletic where staff members were tasked with literally creating an organization from the ground up. (Athletic MLB Staff)