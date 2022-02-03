Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Murphy, Tyler Dearden, Lockout

There are many signs of the improving farm system for the Boston Red Sox, not the least of which is the talent that has put itself among the elite prospects in the game. But another aspect of the improvement comes in the form of pitching help that could be up sooner than later, a group that includes Chris Murphy. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Tyler Dearden isn’t on that kind of timeline where he’ll be up in the majors this past year, but after his power outburst last season he’s a name to watch on the position player side moving forward. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Of course, prospect stuff side baseball has been at a standstill due to the lockout. At this point, it seems all but certain that spring training will be delayed. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

Sean McAdam shares his thoughts on where we’re at with the lockout. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

One of the proposals that has been offered going both ways involves pre-arbitration players being paid in part based on WAR. It’s worth sharing every article that explains why this is not a great idea. (Zach Crizer; Yahoo)

Grant Brisbee has an interesting look at different All-Star droughts around the league. (Grant Brisbee; The Athletic)