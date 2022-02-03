OTM Open Thread 2/3: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! It’s a quiet day...no basketball or hockey. But the Olympics start today though also tomorrow? While you’re sorting out the time difference between Boston and Beijing, wish former Red Sox Fred Lynn a happy birthday! It’s a quiet day historically for transactions too...Garret Richards is the big name I guess? Tommy Hottovy? Terry Shumpert? The lockout negotiations may resume this week. They don't’ seem close to a deal but they are talking still so that really is something. Even if it’s just that both sides know they need to make a deal. Talk about what you want, keep your fingers crossed for Opening Day, and be good to one another.