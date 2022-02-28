Today in Red Sox History: February 28

Today in Red Sox History, we move on to a new era of the franchise, along with some appreciation for an older era on OTM.

Today in OTM History

2021: The Red Sox landed Bryant from the Cubs; I will admit, that was a fun day for my Twitter mentions. (This is a day old but I had to include it.)

2018: Guessing some breakout candidates; While no one could have really predicted just how good this team was, we did fairly well with the breakout calls.

2014: Pedro being Pedro at spring training; What I wouldn’t do for a quick story about a former player stopping by camp today.

2012: Appreciating Jason Varitek; 10 years later, and this is a sentiment that will never go out of style.

Today in Red Sox History

2002: Dan Duquette is let go from his duties as GM; This came just days after John Henry and company officially took control of the franchise. Duquette’s impact on the franchise is an underrated one, and something we’ll take a closer look at later today.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 92nd birthday to Frank Malzone, who was a major part of the Red Sox lineup in the 50s and 60s, winning three Gold Gloves at third base while making it to six All-Star games in his career.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here. Also thanks again to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.