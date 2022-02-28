Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Rob Manfred; Chaim Bloom

A little over a decade ago, players and owners in the NFL were at a similar standstill in their negotiations for a new CBA as their counterparts in baseball find themselves. Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots, is said to have been a major reason why a deal was ultimately struck. Sean McAdam wonders who can step up in that role this time around. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

As with all things, feelings on the lockout vary between fans. One thing that seems to be pretty much ubiquitous, though, has been disdain towards Rob Manfred. Ken Rosenthal writes that if games are indeed missed — which the league says will happen if no deal is struck by tomorrow — then it’s heavily on the commissioner’s shoulders. (Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

For his Sunday Notes column, Pete Abraham wonders who the most important figure is right now in the Red Sox organization. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

At some point the lockout will end (right?) and the Red Sox will have to continue filling out their roster. How much will they be spending when the time comes? (Christopher Smith; Masslive)