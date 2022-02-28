The Red Seat Podcast: Post lockout plan of attack

Well, its been a while. With the lockout in full effect and the possibility of missing baseball games now a near guarantee due to the owner-imposed deadline set for Monday, we finally get back to the podcast to check in on how we ended up here. Keaton and I spend the first half of the show discussing what has gone awry with the negotiations between the MLBPA and MLB. We touch on many questions including:

Who’s to blame?

Some history as to why this particular negotiation is so difficult.

Why aren’t they looking harder at fixing some of baseball’s underlying pace of play and entertainment issues?

Are they likely to come to an agreement anytime soon?

How much of the season will they miss?

Why is Rob Manfred trying to kill baseball?

We then get into what the Red Sox should do after and if the lockout ends. There are still many potential team needs left to be filled including the back of the bullpen, upgrades in the outfield, upgrades at second base, and depth, just to name a few. Which of these will the Red Sox address? How will they address these needs? What should be the order of priority?

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

We hope you enjoyed the show and if you did, make sure you subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify, or Stitcher. Also give the show a review. Five star reviews help us get in more ears and grow the show. Be sure to also follow us on Twitter. You can find Keaton @TheSpokenKeats, and you can find me @DevJake. Thanks for listening!