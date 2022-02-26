OTM Open Thread 2/26: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday everyone, and happy birthday to backup catcher and hamper celebration extraordinaire Kevin Plawecki! The players and owners still seem relatively far apart, but watching from afar and reading reports it seems that at least there was some movement in the right direction on Friday. They’ll meet again today. In other sports, both the Celtics and Bruins are in action tonight. The C’s have an afternoon game against the Pistons at 12:00 PM ET while the B’s play a late one at 10:00 PM ET out in San Jose against the Sharks. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.