Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Carlos Correa, Michael Conforto

Friday was the fifth straight day in which the players and owners met as they try to end this lockout, but once again it was a day that ended with incremental movement. That said, the good news is that we got the first one-on-one meeting between Rob Manfred and Tony Clark, and it seems they’re also close to an agreement on changes to the draft. So, some progress. They’ll meet again Saturday. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

Sean McAdam has some thoughts about the slow-moving pace of this entire process. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Chris Cotillo ventured out to Fort Myers and describes what it’s like there without major-league workouts going on. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

There has been some speculation scattered throughout the winter that the Red Sox could potentially be players for Carlos Correa. Ken Rosenthal throws some cold water on that idea. (Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

What about Michael Conforto to fill the hole Boston finds itself with in the outfield? (Ricky Doyle; NESN)