Today in Red Sox History: February 25

Today in Red Sox history, we celebrate an unfortunate anniversary as well as some connections to this current lockout.

Today in OTM History

Today in Red Sox History

1957: The Supreme Court upholds that MLB is the only professional sports league which will be exempt from the antitrust laws; With what the league has done to the minors, the calls for this exemption to be wiped away are getting louder and louder.

1933: Tom Yawkey officially buys the Red Sox; This would enter in an era of racism and losing.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 82nd birthday to Danny Cater, who spent his 12-year big-league career bouncing from team to team, spending three seasons with the Red Sox as a depth corner infield bat in the 1970s.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here. Also thanks again to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.