OTM Open Thread 2/25: It is Friday

Happy Friday! We made it. The negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA continue to move at a glacial pace. If the sides know where they need to be to meet MLB’s self-imposed 2/28 deadline it can still get done. Otherwise it doesn’t sound like much progress. With one sign of spring on hold, a sign of winter - snow - is in Boston and New England today. Could be a foot or more in some areas. No Bruins or Celtics today. Just snow. Talk about what you want, shovel out, and be good to one another.