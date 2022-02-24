Today in Red Sox History: February 24

Today in Red Sox history we have a signing, a sale, a tragic loss, and a couple of champions celebrating birthdays.

Today in OTM History

2021: In our OBQ series, can Darwinzon Hernandez limit his walks?; This year we’ve given up on this, hoping he can just work around them.

2019: Moving up in the lineup, can Andrew Benintendi breakout?; Not quite to the extent we’d hoped.

2016: Darren O’Day instead of Craig Kimbrel?; I’m more than fine with the path they took, but it’s an interesting what-if scenario.

2015: Are the Red Sox spending too much?; Lol no.

Today in Red Sox History

2021: The Marwin Gonzalez signing becomes official; This one didn’t work out, but looking for a versatile veteran, the process made sense at least.

1990: Tony Conigliaro passes away at age 46 after a bout with pneumonia; Conigliaro was, of course, a local fan favorite and one of the best young players in the games before, in 1967, he was hit in the face with a pitch. He suffered a fractured cheekbone and eventually his eyesight deteriorated to the extent that he had to retire.

1917: Red Sox sell Smoky Joe Wood to Cleveland; Wood was a big-time part of Boston’s rotation in the early 1900s and won a couple of championships, but he’d be mostly an outfielder with Cleveland due to dead arm.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 48th birthday to Mike Lowell, who was the secondary piece landed in the Josh Beckett deal, but would of course become a fan favorite and a key member of the 2007 championship team.

Happy 45th birthday to Bronson Arroyo, who was the last active player to remain in the big leagues from the 2004 team, and like Lowell was a fan favorite.

Happy 62nd birthday to Nick Esasky, who only spent one season in Boston after most of his career was with the Reds, but it was his best season as he put up a 133 OPS+ and received MVP votes in 1989.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here. Also thanks again to Talking Chop for the inspiration for these posts.