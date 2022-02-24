Daily Red Sox Links: Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock, Lou Merloni

Related Nathan Eovaldi is a third major extension candidate for the Red Sox

Representatives from the league and the players continue to meet every day this week to try and agree to a new CBA and end this owner-imposed lockout, but they don’t appear very close even after three long days of negotiations. The owners told the players if there is no deal by the 28th, games will be missed and not rescheduled. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

Some people from both the league and player side, though who have not been in the room, talked to ESPN about possible compromises to end this situation. (Jesse Rogers; ESPN)

Obviously the lockout is preventing any of this kind of action, but typically this is the time of year in which we see extensions. R.J. Anderson looks at some big names set to hit free agency next season who could be extension candidates, including an important Red Sox pitcher. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)

Stan Grossfeld went down to Alabama to catch up with 2021 breakout rookie Garrett Whitlock. (Stan Grossfeld; Boston Globe)

Earlier this month, Keith Law unveiled his top Red Sox prospects list. Chad Jennings caught up with Law to ask some questions about young Boston players. (Chad Jennings and Keith Law; The Athletic)

Matt Barnes struggled down the stretch last season, to the point that he was left off the postseason roster. He’s still an important player for 2022. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

According to reporting from Chris Cotillo, NESN tried to get Lou Merloni on board to call games in 2022, but the pursuit was unsuccessful. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)