OTM Open Thread 2/24: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! The players and owners met again. For a few hours. Word from sources close to the negotiations is that they aren’t close. MLB has said if there is no deal by 2/28 Opening Day will be delayed and games will be canceled. Enjoy winter. The Celtics and Bruins are both in action today. Basketball against the Nets starts at 7:30 PM ET and hockey against the Kraken at 10:00 PM ET. If you watch that game the snow Friday morning might begin. It definitely would during a Red Sox/Yankees marathon. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.