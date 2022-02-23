Today in Red Sox History: February 23

Today isn’t all that eventful of a day in Red Sox history, though we do have a major signing on the international market, and our old pal Ben being caught in the Hamels vortex.

Today in OTM History

2021: Aldo Ramirez comes in at number 10 on the community prospect rankings; A year later, Ramirez is no longer in the organization, but I’d say it worked out with Kyle Schwarber coming back for the young pitcher.

2020: Phillips Valdez claimed off waivers; Valdez is still on the roster and is a fine up-and-down reliever, though I think he’ll ultimately be remembered for being the best in a truly terrible bullpen that first season in Boston.

2016: Former OTM chief Ben is getting annoyed by Cole Hamels trade talk; Just wait.

2015: Cole Hamels trade speculation, courtesy of former OTM chief Ben; Time is a flat circle.

Today in Red Sox History

2015: Red Sox sign Yoán Moncada to massive signing bonus on the international amateur market; The deal wouldn’t be official for a couple more weeks, but Moncada immediately became an elite prospect in Boston’s system. He’d, of course, eventually be traded to the Chicago White Sox for Chris Sale, and he remains on the South Side. In his last two full seasons (i.e. not 2020) Moncada has put up a combined 10 fWAR.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 93rd birthday to Elston Howard, who was a Yankee great in the 50s and 60s, making 12 All-Star Games and winning an MVP, but was traded to the Red Sox during that magical ‘67 season and finished his career in Boston.

Happy would-be 119th birthday to Roy Johnson, who was a solid everyday left fielder for Boston for a few seasons in the 1930s, earning MVP votes in 1934. He also ended his career with the Boston Bees, who would become the Braves.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here. Also thanks again to Talking Chop for the inspiration for these posts.