OTM Open Thread 2/23: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! In Boston today it’s going to be a spring preview: mid-60s! Kinda makes you feel like baseball is getting close. There will be snow on Friday. Speaking of close, MLB and MLBPA have meet for hours this week. There isn’t a deal and the sides aren’t particularly close, but this is the first time they’ve seriously tried to make a deal happen since the lockout began. Let’s hope there’s a season. No Celtics or Bruins tonight. Take a walk and enjoy the weather. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.