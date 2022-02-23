Daily Red Sox Links: Chaim Bloom, José Ramírez, Freddie Freeman

The players and league met once again on Tuesday for a second straight day after speaking for a while on Monday, though with little movement by the end of it. Things went similarly this time around on Tuesday. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

Eventually, the lockout has to end (at least that’s what I keep telling myself), at which point a whole lot of teams will have rosters to fill out, including the Red Sox. Chris Cotillo looks at the big questions to answer when the time comes. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Among the questions that need to be answered is finishing out the infield, and whether or not that addition needs to be a starter. If it does, José Ramírez could be a splashy, but worthwhile, move. (Mike Cole; NESN)

As part of their prospects week, FanGraphs caught up with Red Sox amateur scouting director Paul Toboni. (David Laurila; FanGraphs)

Moving outside the Red Sox world, one of the big stories in the game right now is around Freddie Freeman with rumors swirling he may be leaving Atlanta. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)