OTM Open Thread 2/22: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday everyone, and a very happy birthday to Daniel Nava. There’s not a whole lot going on in the sports world today, with the NBA still off for their All-Star break and the Bruins having the night off after a big-time win yesterday afternoon against the Avalanche. That said, there is another meeting between the players and the league scheduled for today, so fingers crossed for some real movement on that front this afternoon. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.