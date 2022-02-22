Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Rob Manfred, Kenley Jansen

Earlier this month, Rob Manfred and MLB indicated that this lockout would need to be over by February 28th at the latest to get Opening Day started on time. That makes this coming week, in which the two sides are for now set to meet every day, a crucial one. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

The first of the meetings for the week took place on Monday. The good news is, after their recent 15-minute meeting, the two sides were together for four hours this time around. The bad news? They’re still far apart. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

The owners ultimately made only small adjustments in their proposal, and the players came away disappointed with the offer. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

One of the big sticking points that still needs to be hammered out is the league minimum salary. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

At some point the lockout will actually end, at which point the Red Sox will need to work on their bullpen. Kenley Jansen could be an option. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)