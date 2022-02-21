Today in Red Sox History: February 21

With a big week ahead for lockout negotiations as, for right now anyway, the league and players are set to meet every day to try and hammer out a deal. Some of the things featured today make us miss spring a little bit more.

Today in OTM History

2020: The Northeastern game kicks off Boston’s spring schedule; Aside from us missing it now, back then we had no idea our worlds would be flipped upside down just a few weeks later.

2018: J.D. Martinez will transform the offense and make the lineup a strength; I’d say this one worked out fairly well.

2015: Dustin Pedroia’s spring training quotes; This was always one of the highlights of mid-February

2014: David Ortiz and the Red Sox continue to talk extension; Something tells me it’ll work out.

2013: We want to watch baseball; Same, Ben. Same.

Today in Red Sox History

2012: Red Sox receive Chris Carpenter as compensation for Theo Esptein; Carpenter would ultimately make eight subpar appearances for the Red Sox at the highest level before being released following the 2013 season.

1969: Ted Williams signs with the Washington Nationals as manager; Williams had a solid first year, but things went downhill from there at the helm in the nation’s capital.

Today in Red Sox birthdays

Happy would-be 79th birthday to Joe Foy, who was Boston’s everyday third baseman for a few years in the late-60s before being picked by the Kansas City Royals in their expansion draft.

Happy 79th birthday to Jack Billingham, who had a solid career with the Cincinnati Reds in the 70s before ending his career with a brief stint in Boston in 1980.

