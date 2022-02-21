Daily Red Sox Links: Tyler Danish, Tanner Houck, Chaim Bloom

This is setting up to potentially be a big week for the lockout negotiations. We are now right on the cusp of needing to delay the start of the regular season if things aren’t figured out quickly, and the two sides are prepared to meet every day this week. One of the big issues that needs to be figured out is how to prevent young players from being a yo-yo, much like we saw last year with Tanner Houck. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Of course, the big issue hanging over everything is the specific structure of the luxury tax, or CBT. R.J. Anderson looks at how we’ve gotten to this point with the tax, and where we go from here. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)

The Boston Red Sox have made a handful of moves during this lockout, with teams still able to sign players to minor-league deals. They added some pitching depth over the weekend, inking former White Sox righty Tyler Danish to a minor-league deal. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

For his first extended interview since the lockout began, Chaim Bloom talked to Sean McAdam. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

For Simpsons fans, The Athletic wrote about the anniversary of one of the greatest episodes in the show’s history. (Daniel Brown; The Athletic)