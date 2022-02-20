OTM Open Thread 2/20: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday! It’s the first Sunday without football which usually mean pitchers, catchers, and guys in the best shape of their lives. The players and owners are said to be preparing to meet a lot this week. Let’s see if that leads to anything. The NBA All-Star Game is on at 8:00 PM ET. Team Durant vs. Team LeBron. Would you want to see the MLB ASG split like that instead of by league? Feel free to wish a happy birthday to Donzell McDonald, brother of former Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald. Unfortunately for him Donzell only got to play for the Yankees and Royals. Talk about what you want, think about the clocks jumping forward in a few weeks, and be good to one another.