Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Rodriguez, Kyler Murray, Brock Holt

Mike Lupica looks back at the blockbuster trade that sent Alex Rodriguez to the New York Yankees. A trade that was supposed to shape the Yankees into another dynasty, but instead inadvertently helped the Red Sox to their first World Series Championship in 86 years. (Mike Lupica; MLB.com)

Red Sox scout, Chris Reilly, is the same scout the signed former A’s first-round draft pick, and current Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Mike Cole looks deep into MLB projections and reports that if the Red Sox added Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki to the 2022 roster, playoff probability would increase by 10%. (Mike Cole; NESN)

Ex-Red Sox, and still a fan favorite, Brock Holt, melts the hearts of the internet with his own adorable Spring Training. (Brendan Mizgala; BoSox Injection)

MLB is at a crossroads. The good of the game, and the appreciation of fandom seemingly no longer matter to MLB, and without true cooperation between MLB and the MLBPA, the sport we know and love might just hit a breaking point. (Tyler Kepner; The New York Times)