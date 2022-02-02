Daily Red Sox Links: Brayan Bello, Bobby Dalbec

The recent reveal of Keith Law’s top 100 prospects provided another indication that the Red Sox are doing something right in terms of talent development. If the trend holds, they’ll be more positive news to follow in the coming years. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

One of the most heartening aspects of the Red Sox’s increasing pool of top-tier talent in the minors is that they have some pitchers with solid potential among their top prospects, including Brayan Bello and many others. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Bobby Dalbec isn’t a prospect anymore, but he is still developing as a player, which is why the Red Sox would be fools to make any drastic decisions about his future. (Sean Treppedi; BoSox Injection)

We’re a little bit late on this, but our pals at Beyond the Box Score have Dalbec as someone with serious breakout potential. (Andrés Chávez; Beyond the Box Score)