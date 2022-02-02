 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OTM Open Thread 2/2: It is Wednesday

Our King

By Mike Carlucci
Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday! It’s Groundhog Day, so insert your favorite Bill Murray joke here. The Hornets are in town to play the Celtics at the Garden at 7:30 PM ET. MLB and the MLBPA met for 90 minutes yesterday and continue to inch towards a deal. One year ago today the Red Sox signed the man, the myth, the legend: Enrique Hernández. What a key player he’s been so far! Talk about what you want, get ready for more snow, and be good to one another.

