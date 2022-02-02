OTM Open Thread 2/2: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! It’s Groundhog Day, so insert your favorite Bill Murray joke here. The Hornets are in town to play the Celtics at the Garden at 7:30 PM ET. MLB and the MLBPA met for 90 minutes yesterday and continue to inch towards a deal. One year ago today the Red Sox signed the man, the myth, the legend: Enrique Hernández. What a key player he’s been so far! Talk about what you want, get ready for more snow, and be good to one another.