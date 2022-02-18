Happy Friday! We made it. The latest round of negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA lasted just fifteen minutes. Although there was also an unofficial conversation after that was described as “candid.” We’ll see if the sides can figure it out. The Bruins and Celtics are off today but there are still a few Olympic events left. Talk about what you want, enjoy a warm and rainy day in Boston, and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 2/18: it is Friday
The negotiations were short
