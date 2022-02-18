Daily Red Sox Links: Mo Vaughn, Jackie Robinson, Pumpsie Green

We all have heroes, and even our heroes have heroes. Jackie Robinson was one for Mo Vaughn, the fan favorite slugger who played for the Red Sox for much of the 1990s. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Pumpsie Green broke the color barrier for the Boston Red Sox, making him one of the most important players in the team’s history, as his impact was felt far beyond the confines of Fenway Park. (Tiana Woodard; Boston Globe)

A baseball season is a huge puzzle, but some pieces are more important than others. Khari Thompson identifies the most critical ones for the Red Sox. (Khari Thompson; Boston.com)

Just because a player signs with a team on a minor league deal does not mean they will be kept below the MLB level all season. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

You would think being a starting pitcher would make someone’s Hall of Fame case stronger, but as Jay Jaffe explains, that’s not necessarily the case, especially recently. (Jay Jaffe; FanGraphs)