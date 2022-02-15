Daily Red Sox Links: Josh Ockimey, Lockout, Chris Sale

Josh Ockimey was a long-time member of the Boston Red Sox farm system, joining the organization out of high school in 2014 as a fifth round pick. The left-handed power bat has left in free agency, joining his hometown Philadelphia Phillies organization. (Alex Coffey; Philadelphia Inquirer)

That spring training is not going to start on side doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention. What’s disheartening, though, is that there doesn’t seem to be any added urgency despite where we sit on the calendar. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

If you’re curious how MLB is handling these negotiations from their side, they are inexplicably now wanting to cut more minor-league jobs. (Jeff Passan; ESPN)

One of the things you’ll hear often is that MLB should institute a salary cap. Matt Snyder argues it’s not what baseball needs. (Matt Snyder; CBS)

Ricky Doyle makes the case for and against the Red Sox signing Carlos Correa after the lockout ends. (Ricky Doyle; NESN)

The MLB staff over at The Athletic picked a bounce-back player from each American League East team. (The Athletic MLB Staff)