Today in Red Sox History: February 14

The Red Sox seemingly like to spend time with their loved ones on Valentines day, as there’s not a whole lot going on for this date. That said, a couple of memorable OTM stories as well as a handful of birthdays.

Today in OTM History

2020: Tanner Houck voted the number nine prospect in the OTM Community rankings; A couple years later it’s still not really clear what his future role is, but there’s plenty about which we can feel good.

2019: Looking for some late-inning options for the Red Sox; Some things never change.

2016: That time Mookie Betts drove a golf cart into a lake; These are the things we are missing thanks to the lockout.

2013: The sellout streak is finally going to end; And nobody was happier than Ben.

2012: Some players to watch for the 2012 season; In hindsight, I’d suggest No Body.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 29th birthday to Nick Pivetta, who, well, we know who Nick Pivetta is as a current Red Sox.

Happy would-be 152nd birthday to Candy LaChance, whose best years were with Brooklyn but whose name was too good not to include here.

Happy 52nd birthday to Takashi Saito, who only spent one year with the Red sox but was a key figure in the 2009 bullpen.

Happy would-be 114th birthday to Oscar Judd, whose career started late when he was already in his 30s, but who made an All-Star game with Boston in 1943, becoming the first Canadian pitcher to do so.

Happy would-be 59th birthday to John Marzano, a former Red Sox first round pick who served as a backup catcher for the club in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.