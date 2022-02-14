 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Pedro Martinez, Temarr Johnson

By Matt_Collins
MLB: JAN 28 MLB Lockout Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This weekend had set up to be an important one for the lockout negotiations with the owners and players meeting on Saturday. Unfortunately, it does not seem as though the needle was moved to a large degree by the end. (Hannah Keyser; Yahoo)

After the lack of significant movement over the weekend, at this point it’s really hard to see a scenario in which the regular season begins on time. (Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

At some point when the lockout does end, however, the hot stove is going to be absolutely out of control. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

While the lockout is likely going to postpone any action at baseball’s highest level, amateur ball is getting set to begin this week. With that, it’s never too early to look at the upcoming draft class. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)

Sean McAdam looks back at some of the best and worst trades in Red Sox history. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

