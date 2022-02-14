Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Pedro Martinez, Temarr Johnson

This weekend had set up to be an important one for the lockout negotiations with the owners and players meeting on Saturday. Unfortunately, it does not seem as though the needle was moved to a large degree by the end. (Hannah Keyser; Yahoo)

After the lack of significant movement over the weekend, at this point it’s really hard to see a scenario in which the regular season begins on time. (Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

At some point when the lockout does end, however, the hot stove is going to be absolutely out of control. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

While the lockout is likely going to postpone any action at baseball’s highest level, amateur ball is getting set to begin this week. With that, it’s never too early to look at the upcoming draft class. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)

Sean McAdam looks back at some of the best and worst trades in Red Sox history. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)