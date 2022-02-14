Happy Monday! The day after the Super Bowl is usually the unofficial start of the baseball season. The equipment truck is loaded and departs for Florida. Spring Training is days away..:but we won’t celebrate today as the MLBPA waits for the league to show they’re serious about making a proposal that will end the lockout. The Bruins and Celtics are off but there’s plenty of Olympic action, including Team Shuster against the Swiss at 8:05 PM ET. Talk about what you want, don’t forget your Valentine (though hopefully I’m not your reminder), and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 2/14: It is Monday
Missing the truck
