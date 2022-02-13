Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Alex Binelas, Yolmer Sánchez

MLB and the MLBPA, while seemingly creeping closer together to reach an agreement, at the same time seem so far apart in their negotiation. Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal believe there is no reason to believe the MLB season will begin on time. (Evan Drellich & Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

Days before players are to arrive at spring training camp, MLB presented a 130-page proposal to the MLBPA. (Chelsea Janes; The Washington Post)

MLB and the MLBPA once again met, and once again could not come to an agreement. The lack of progress between both parties does not bode well for an on-time start to the MLB season. (Michael Silverman; The Boston Globe)

Alex Binelas, a major chip in the trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers moments before the lockout could break out in the minors in 2022. (Hunter Noll; BoSox Injection)

The Red Sox made a mini splash this past week with the announcement of signing 2019 Gold Glove winner, Yolmer Sánchez, to a minor league deal. The deal includes an invite to big league Spring training. Chaim Bloom is clearly looking to shore up the defense with depth moves. (Quinn Riley; Boston Sports Wave)