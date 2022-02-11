FanPost Friday: Choose a new commissioner

The owner-imposed lockout which has shut down MLB’s offseason continues to drag alone, with another meeting between the league and players set for Saturday in what will hopefully represent some positive momentum, though that’s probably wishful thinking. Throughout this week the owners have been meeting together, and Rob Manfred spoke to the media about the situation on Thursday. It was everything we’ve come to expect from Manfred, including everything from outright lies to petulance to more outright lies.

If there is one thing that just about every non-owner around the league can agree on, it’s that Manfred is just not the man for this job of commissioner. We know that the role is no longer the steward of the game that it once at least better pretended to be, but there is a line between sticking up for the owners and continuing to step on rakes the way Manfred does every time he speaks to the press. The game needs someone new atop its structure.

So, that’s your job for this week’s FanPost Friday. You can pick literally anyone who is still a living, breathing human being to replace Manfred. It can be a player, an agent, an owner, someone not even in the world of baseball, or even you! Pick Manfred’s replacement and tell us why it will move the league forward in a positive direction for the first time in a long while.

