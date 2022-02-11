OTM Open Thread 2/11: It is Friday

Happy Friday, TGIF! The Fresh Prince is getting a reboot but we’re still waiting for Urkel. The Celtics, somewhat rebooted themselves after trades, are playing the Denver Nuggets tonight at 7:30 PM. Rob Manfred had a few things to say yesterday at his press conference from the quarterly MLB owners meeting. Chief among them: an agreement has been reached to bring the DH to the National League! Pending the formal agreement, of course. What does this mean for Kyle Schwarber? As many as fifteen new suitors, possibly. But also, never having to sit one of Schwarber, Martinez, and Dalbec just because the Sox are on the road. Talk about what you want, think about oh let’s say curling, and be good to one another.