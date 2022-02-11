Daily Red Sox Links: Rob Manfred, Dustin Pedroia, J.D. Martinez

The league and players are set to meet again on Saturday as they continue to negotiate a new CBA, with a lot of things that still need to be sorted out. One thing that does appear to be sorted out is the DH, which will indeed be coming to the National League next season. Sean McAdam looks at how the Red Sox could be impacted by that. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

On that same lockout topic, Rob Manfred met with the media on Thursday, with some predictably absurd comments. He also expressed optimism that the season would start on time, though what else was he going to say? (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Michael Silverman talks about the press conference as well as the upcoming meeting between the two sides. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

Whenever this lockout does end, things are going to be wild as the remaining free agents hurry to sign. (Jayson Stark and Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

About a year after Dustin Pedroia’s retirement, John Tomase reflects back at how things ended for the second baseman. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Mike Axisa takes a look at some players coming back from injury next year, including a few from American League contenders. (Mike Axisa; CBS)