OTM Open Thread 2/10: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! This is the final day of meetings for the MLB owners and commissioner Rob Manfred will address the attendees. Will he encourage a deal? Dig in for months? Prep the teams for canceled regular season games? We can only hope he senses fear about short 2022 so close to the reduced 2020 schedule. The Hurricanes and Bruins play tonight at 7:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want, hope for wisdom someone from Manfred, and be good to one another.