Today in Red Sox History: February 10

For a second straight day, the date in history involves a member of the 2018 World Series champion starting outfield being traded.

Today in OTM History

2021: Managing the ninth inning is going to be a challenge; It wasn’t quite the case for much of the season thanks to Matt Barnes, but as the year went on it became more and more relevant.

2017: Don’t be fooled by BSHOL Pablo Sandoval; *sigh* yeah, how’d that turn out again?

2011: Pitchers starting to show up for spring training; What I wouldn’t give.

Today in Red Sox History

2021: Andrew Benintendi traded to the Kansas City Royals for Franchy Cordero, Josh Winckowski, and three players to be named later which ended up being Luis De La Rosa, Grant Gambrell, and Freddy Valdez; Benintendi ended up having another average season at the plate in his first season with the Royals, and the Red Sox haven’t seen anything yet in their return, though Winckowski and a few of the younger guys are interesting. Still too early to judge this one, I think.

1953: Vern Stephens traded to the Chicago White Sox for Hal Brown, Marv Grissom, and Bill Kennedy; Stephens was an All-Star shortstop every year for Boston from 1948-’51, but was starting to hit his decline by the time this trade came. None of the players acquired made much impact in Boston.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 128th birthday to Herb Pennock, who is in the Hall of Fame but most known for his time with the Yankees, but prior to that he spent eight years in Boston.

Happy 32nd birthday to Allen Webster, who was acquired as a top prospect in the Nick Punto deal, but never was able to put it together on the mound.