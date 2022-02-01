Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Blaze Jordan, Dustin Pedroia

After over a month with literally no talks following the implementation of the lockout by Major League Baseball, they have finally met at least a few times this month with the players. Don’t get your hopes too high, though, as the two sides are still far apart. (Ken Rosenthal; Evan Drellich; The Athletic)

One of the proposals from the league and owners side was to award the 30 highest finishers in WAR among pre-arbitration players a share of money pool to help offset some of the issues around current salary structures. That may not be the best idea. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)

The Red Sox farm system is undoubtedly improving, with three consensus top 100 prospects and most lists including four players, but even looking down the line there is talent to be excited about. (MLB Pipeline)

Another Hall of Fame season just came and went, of course not before David Ortiz got his due, and now Jay Jaffe takes a look at some classes to appear on the ballot in the next few seasons. (Jay Jaffe; FanGraphs)