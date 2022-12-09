The Red Seat Podcast: Our Turn to Talk Xander

This sucks. Anytime the team that you love and a player that you love separate it hurts, badly. This situation in particular hurts so much because we saw this coming in slow motion over the course of the last three-plus years of failed negotiations, low-ball offers, and built-up frustrations. Let’s not let anyone off the hook for this. Ownership, the front office, and everyone in baseball-ops shares a hand in the failure that is letting Xander Bogaerts leave the Red Sox.

On this episode of the show, I am joined by Keaton and Bryan to discuss how and why this happened, what happens next, and everything else involved with this situation. This is a culmination of a series of failures and head-scratching moves that now leaves the club in a very tenuous position.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

